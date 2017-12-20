Companies help stock Sources Langley shelves with healthy food choices

Alice Kennedy, who has been volunteering with Sources Langley Food Bank since it opened three years ago, checked the expiry dates on food items at the Sources Langley headquarters in the basement of the United Churches of Langley building on 200 Street just south of 56 Avenue. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Sources Langley Food Bank made a public plea for help, and a local grocery store and credit union have delivered, just in time for Christmas.

Shelves at Sources Langley are no longer bare thanks to the Save-On-Foods stores in Langley and Aldergrove.

The stores answered Sources’ plea for protein, and brought several flats of tuna to the food bank at 5673 200 St. last week.

Save-On-Foods also brought the beans Sources had asked for, which are a staple in the diets of many of the Syrian families that have settled in Langley and visit the food bank.

According to Sources Food Bank manager Jaye Murray, Save-On-Foods came forward in response to a Langley Times article about Sources not having enough protein to offer their clients.

In addition, Save-On-Foods has contacted local businesses and arranged for a donation of 30 turkeys to be delivered this week to Sources.

“We continue to encourage donations of cash and healthy food choices, particularly proteins, juice and fresh produce,” said Sources communications co-ordinator Tiffany Kwong.

To contribute to Sources’ holiday distribution, people can drop off their donations at Sources Langley before Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Coast Capital comes through

Another big boost for Sources Langley came from Coast Capital Savings. The Sources Langley Food Bank is receiving $8,000 out of a $75,000 donation from Coast Capital Savings to food banks across B.C.

The contribution to Food Banks BC is being distributed across the communities where the B.C.-based credit union operates in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the Okanagan

Maureen Young, acting director, community leadership at Coast Capital Savings said the credit union is making the donation to support those who need a little help over the holidays, including vulnerable young people.

“Community leadership is a pillar of Coast Capital’s corporate strategy,” Young explained.

“Helping is part of our DNA and at this time of year, giving back is so important. Coast Capital’s donation to our local food banks helps ensure that these families can focus on enjoying time together over the holiday season instead of worrying about where their next meal is coming from.”

Laura Lansink, executive director of Food Banks BC, said support from corporate donors like Coast Capital is vital to the successful operation of food banks, especially when the food bank’s bulk buying power is considered.

“For every dollar donated, food banks are able to provide the equivalent of three nutritious meals to an individual at risk of hunger,” Lansink said.

“This means that because of Coast Capital’s generous donation of $75,000, 150,000 individuals will not be facing an empty shelf. That gives us an exceptional boost in our ability to meet the needs of our members as demand grows over the holiday season.”