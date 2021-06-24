Comox’s company’s products show up on Celebrity IOU again

Kris Jenner worked with daughters Kim (and Kendall, not pictured) and the Property Brothers to help her friend Lisa on Celebrity IOU. The job included some products from Comox’s CORE. Image, Property Brothers Facebook page/Dennys Ilic

Anyone watching the Kardashians on the Property Brothers’ spinoff Celebrity IOU recently would’ve come across the wares of Comox company.

CORE Landscape Products first had its products featured on the HGTV show last December in an episode with actor Justin Hartley. The show’s premise is for a celebrity to work with the Property Brothers — Drew and Jonathan Scott — on some kind of home project to help or say thanks to someone important in their lives.

For the season two opener on June 21, CORE’s products were featured again on an episode in which Kris Jenner wanted to help her friend Lisa whose husband had passed away. She brought along daughters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian to help on the backyard makeover project.

“Lisa’s home was in a great location, but she didn’t have the time or ability to work on her yard, which was almost entirely vacant,” says the post on the Scotts’ website.

They relocated an old pool to make an entertaining space, added an outdoor kitchen and fireplace and even filled a barren lot with olive trees. On their website, they list their many resources — among them CORE Gravel and CORE Path.

On CORE’s blog, the company notes almost 2,500 sq. ft. of CORE Foundations was installed throughout the property, including the driveway, pathway and fire pit, which was framed by a canopy of olive trees.

“CORE is grateful to be part of such an incredible project,” the blog adds, “and we feel the Property Brothers hit this one out of the park!”

CORE has customers throughout North America for its environmentally sustainable products, which are designed to reduce heat, handle wastewater and promote healthy soil and vegetation. As well, its foundation projects include xeriscaping and spaces such as paths, fire pits, dining areas and gravel stabilizing grids.

