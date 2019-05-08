Comox Valley’s BC Seafood Festival 2019 line-up announced

Visitors to the 13th annual BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend, June 14–16 in the Comox Valley, will experience more chef competitions and seafood demonstrations than ever before during Western Canada’s largest seafood celebration – perfect for foodies who love to sample, slurp and savor BC seafood & spirits, music lovers, and families who want to explore & learn about cooking and the benefits of eating seafood for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“We are incredibly excited about the chef lineup and seafood events featured at this year’s BC Seafood Festival,” said Nathan Fong, executive chef producer for BC Seafood Festival 2019. “The festival competitions have grown in popularity and prizes, and this year more chefs than ever are interested in competing. We are anticipating fast-paced competition in the Chef Challenge once again, and we are excited about the new Junior Chef Competition featuring cooks from ages 8-12 years old.”
The 2019 BC Seafood Festival competitions, held during the Signature Weekend, June 14 – 16, will feature a variety of celebrity chefs, mixologists, and oyster shuckers as they compete their way to win prizes, including the coveted $5,000 top prize at the BC Seafood Festival Chef Challenge– back for its second year. Throughout the BC Seafood Festival, June 7 – 16, chefs will also be participating in demonstrations, cooking events, tastings and competitions all showcasing the bounty of BC seafood.
Reach for BC Seafood – The 2019 BC Seafood Festival program highlights:
The Signature Weekend – June 14-16 – Tickets are now on sale for the Signature Weekend featuring new events and celebrations including celebrity chef demonstrations, award-winning shellfish and seafood tastings, interactive and educational displays along with the famous seafood competitions.
Other key Signature Weekend events include:
• The Fanny Bay Oyster Shucking Competition, June 15 and The Ocean Wise Chowder Challenge, June 16.
• Featured ticketed events: Gala Event, June 14; Shucked! Oyster Bar Happy Hour, June 14 – The largest oyster bar happy hour in Canada; Baked n’ Boiled! Kitchen Party, June 15 – Where East Coast meets West Coast in a seafood boil; Ceviche! Ceviche! Ceviche! Masterclass, June 15; and Bounty! Seafood Cookout Brunch, June 16.
• Largest ever Kids Interactive Zone – Children will learn how seafood is sourced with numerous touch tanks, interactive displays, and seafood Cooking Classes.
Tickets: For a limited time, the “Limited Release” Signature Weekend Passes for the BC Seafood Festival are available for purchase. Tickets prices are $15 per Day Pass, $25 for the Weekend Pass, and the Weekend Pass with food vouchers is $70.