Comox Valley woman’s new spice mix rubbing customers the right way

Keri Brown did not anticipate her little side project would become such a hit.

The Pilon Tools employee decided this was going to be the year to introduce Keri Brown’s The Rub small-batch spice mix to the community.

“The goal was I just wanted to spend more time in the kitchen and to have more reason to be in the kitchen,” she said. “The kitchen just brings me joy because that’s my background. I work with all guys at Pilon so this was just a reason to kind of go back to my roots.”

The Rub is available at Pilon Tools, or by emailing Keri at keri.austin.b@gmail.com Photo supplied

Brown has been making The Rub for a decade now. The ‘top secret’ recipe is an all-purpose spice rub that can be applied to just about anything on the menu – from potatoes and brussels sprouts, to chicken and prawns.

“I started making it about 10 years ago and giving it to friends and family, and everybody just always asked for more, so this seemed like the year to package it,” she said.

Brown said she has been overwhelmed with the response.

“It’s taken off like crazy. I can’t believe the support from the community. We have been delivering almost every night after work. I posted it on my personal [Facebook] page once, and on a Christmas stocking idea page once, and I’ve already got many repeat customers.”

She said the long-term plans are still up in the air.

“I’m really not sure what the future holds,” she said. “I guess I will just see where this takes me. I think I am going to be open to ideas, and kind of take it one step at a time.”

The Rub is available at Pilon Tools in Courtenay, or by emailing Brown at keri.austin.b@gmail.com

“I will deliver,” she said.

Comox Valley Record