Comox Valley window cleaning company celebrates 20 years

Dwayne Robertson began Shine-Eze Window Care in April 1998 with the pretense of building the business for a couple of years before selling it.

But 20 years later, Robertson is still at it and has grown the business’s client list to over 4,000. The business now boasts a staff of six employees.

Over the last two decades, the company has grown on the belief of only offering quality work. Shine-Eze Window Care got its start by cleaning a few residences and downtown businesses, but now cleans commercial buildings such as the Driftwood Mall and 19 Wing Comox.

So how will the business celebrate its first 20 years of business? By coordinating with the top tour company on Trip Advisor and giving away a free six-hour fishing charter.

Steve Veloso of Island Pursuit Sport Fishing has been guiding tours for 18 years and has come from generations of commercial fishermen. Veloso and Robertson have put together a six-hour guided fishing trip for four people.

Check out Shine-Eze Window Care or Island Pursuit Sportfishing on Facebook, like the businesses’ pages, and get entered in the draw. One entry for each business like. The draw will be made at the end of April.

Visit shineeze.ca and fishingcomox.com to see what the two businesses have to offer.