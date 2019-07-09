Comox Valley Rotarian named district governor

Rotary Club of Comox member Maureen (Mo) Fritz-Roberts has been selected as Rotary District 5020 District Governor for the 2019-2020 Rotary year, and as such, is now responsible for the largest Rotary district (by population) in the western hemisphere.

Fritz-Roberts has been a member of the Rotary Club of Comox since 2003 and the first member of that club to achieve the District Governor position. The last Rotary District Governor from the Comox Valley was Fred Medley in 1991-92.

People know Rotary from the impact Rotarians make in the community. There is a Rotary hand in just about every water park, bandstand, walkway, fish ladder or social program in town.

District 5020 is one of the largest districts in the world by population, with almost 4,700 Rotarians in 90 clubs stretching from Port Hardy to just north of the Oregon border. Fritz-Roberts will spend her year travelling to meet with those clubs.

The Comox Valley has five Rotary clubs. Courtenay meets at the Westerly Hotel on Tuesday at noon. Comox meets at the d’Esterre House on Thursday at 6 p.m. Strathcona Sunrise meets at the Westerly Hotel on Wednesdays at 7 a.m.

Cumberland meets at the Cumberland Legion on Tuesday at 4:30 and Comox Valley meets at 40 Knots Winery on the first Tuesday and third Wednesday of the month, at 7 pm.

To learn more about Rotary, visit www.rotary.org, or www.rotary5020.org