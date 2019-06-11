Comox Valley IT company is crushing it for local charities

From left, Kyle Lindquist, Andre teWinkel and Thomas Partridge at ACS Computer Solutions are looking forward to meeting repeat and new customers at the 25th anniversary open house June 15.

ACS Computer Solutions, a locally owned IT company is celebrating 25 years by giving back, to customers, local charities and the planet at a Crushing Open House on June 15.

ACS has a strong history of supporting many local charities and causes through IT support discounts and donations, but owner Andre teWinkel started a new initiative in 2018: Recycle for Charity. Through this program, ACS donates $5 to a local charity for every computer brought in for recycling.

They will also destroy your data for free, by crushing your hard drive.

You can see the “Data Crusher” at work or better yet crush one yourself, at ACS Computer Solutions 25th Anniversary Open House at #7 2663 Kilpatrick Ave., Courtenay on Saturday, June 15 from 1-5 p.m.

“Data security is very important,” said Andre teWinkel. “People are very happy to have their data securely destroyed. We have also found crushing hard drives to be very therapeutic.”

So far through the Recycle for Charity Program ACS has donated over $1,200 to local charities, including Habitat for Humanity, Kitty Kat PALS, YANA, Boys and Girls Club and more.

ACS has also crushed over 200 hard drives and recycled many parts to help create affordable refurbished systems.

At the June 15 open house, $5 will be donated to Friends of Boomer’s Legacy Vancouver Island for each computer or laptop brought in for recycling. There will also be free gifts, a draw for a Lenovo Chrome book, slushies, popcorn, coffee and Tetris on a 486.

So, if you are new to the Valley or a long-time customer come celebrate with a local business that is crushing it in more than one way!