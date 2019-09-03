Comox Valley Farm Cycle Tour bigger than ever

Celebrate cycling, local food, farmers and producers in the Comox Valley during the ninth annual Comox Valley Farm Cycle Tour on Sunday, Sept. 22. Cyclists can tour the various farms and wineries/breweries, enjoy tasty food and drink samples, watch engaging demonstrations such as cow milking and maple syrup production, get lost in a hedge maze, watch a busy beehive at work, buy amazing local products and experience much more.

The Comox Valley Cycling Coalition partners with Comox Valley Economic Development & Tourism, the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market and area farms to develop this unique cycling experience as a way to drive awareness around the Comox Valley’s cycling beauty and agricultural bounty, and increase visitation and local product sales.

The event has changed and grown over the years to not only involve incredible farms, but also craft wineries, breweries and distilleries, and much more. With over 25 stops to choose from, and more being added, there’s something for everyone. Stops include: 40 Knots Estate Winery, Alderlane Farmhouse Bakery, Amara Farm, Anderton Nursery, Berry Best Farm, Big D’s Bees, Blue Haven Farm, Blue Moon Winery & Ciderworx, Clever Crow Farm, Coastal Black Estate Winery, Fireweed Farmstead, Forbidden Brewing Co, Innisfree Farm & Botanic Garden, Kehler Vegetable Company, Lloydshaven Dairy Farm, Outback Nursery & Garden Centre, Paradise Plants Garden Centre, Shelter Point Distillery, Sleeping Dog & Mermaid Farm, Wayward Distillation House, Willovic Farm and more.

Comox Valley Mushrooms, Eatmore Sprouts & Greens, Green Gate Farm, Kate’s Flowers, Lentelus Farms, Seal Bay Farm and Warwick Dahlias are new additions to the 2019 tour thus far.

Cyclists are able to pick their pleasure and choose to visit whichever stops they wish, creating their own tour route, meaning cyclists of every level can enjoy the tour at their own pace. Each tour stop will be offering a unique experience to cyclists ranging from local product tastings, farm tours, demonstrations and more. Amped Rides will have rental electric bikes available on-site for those who pre-book and The Broken Spoke will be at registration with a tune-up booth. Cyclists can pamper themselves with local products without worrying about loading up their bike handlebars with bags – Ambassador Shuttle will pick up purchases and deliver back to the start point.

Tickets are $15/person with kids 15 and under free, and participating Courtenay accommodation providers are offering free registration for guests who stay with them on the Farm Cycle Tour weekend.

The Farm Cycle Tour weekend has more culinary activities taking place including the Comox Valley Farmers Market, Sept. 21; Harvest Dinner and Dance, Sept. 21; and Sip & Savour dining experience, offered by Ambassador Tours.

For more information visit www.FarmCycleTour.com or call the Vancouver Island Visitor Centre 1-855-

400-2882.