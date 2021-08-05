Comox Valley Fall Home Show returns in September

The weekend of Sept. 24-26 marks the 28th anniversary of the Comox Valley Fall Home Show.

“After a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be returning this fall,” said Evergreen Exhibition president, Dary Hope, in a press release. “As always, the public can connect with experts in home improvements, renovations, décor, design, and so much more. You’ll find the products, services and samples you need to make your projects come to life.”

The event, which will take place at the Comox Community Rec Centre (1855 Noel Ave.), is produced by Evergreen Exhibitions Ltd. of Parksville, which is now the largest show producer in Western Canada with 18 annual events on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

“We are confident that the show will be the ultimate one-stop shop for Comox area homeowners, offering the best decorating, designing, renovation, building, and home improvement experts.

“Response from exhibitors eager to get back out and engage with the community has been fantastic. But we’re always happy to have new businesses join us and take advantage of the marketing only face-to-face interaction can provide”

As always, the show and parking are free to the public.

Show hours:

Friday, Sept. 24: 1–6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25: 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

For more info: www.homeshowtime.com

Comox Valley Record