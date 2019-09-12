Comox Valley fabrics shop celebrates 25th anniversary

This September is Huckleberry’s Fabrics Inc.’s 25th birthday.

This fabric store that specializes in everything quilting first opened in September, 1994. The location was at the corner of Ryan Road and Rye Road, where the first Canadian Tire was, across from Superstore. The building was once the home to Puddle Duck Daycare. Huckleberry’s Fabrics took over the space in 1994, until Canadian Tire expanded about five years later. At this time Huckleberry’s relocated to 1930 Ryan Road East in Comox where it remains to this day.

From the beginning, Huckleberry’s has offered quilting classes, sewing machine servicing and has been an exclusive Bernina sewing machine dealership. They still do lots of quilting classes and bag classes have become very popular. To support the bag classes they also carry bag accessories, zippers and also a large assortment of pillow forms. Of course, Huckleberry’s still carries a great variety of quilting cottons, batting, notions, books and patterns. Don’t want to make a quilt? They also sell many of their store samples.

What started in 1994 as a family business still remains a family business. Huckleberry’s appreciates the support of the Comox Valley and beyond and appreciates their great staff.

In celebration of its 25th birthday Huckleberry’s, with the help of Bernina Canada, are giving away a Bernina 530, valued at $3,199. Stop by during the month of September to enter!