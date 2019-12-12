Comox Valley Connector making streets safer during holiday season

An 18-seat limo bus will make loop runs every Friday and Saturday through the Comox Valley, making stops at a dozen venues from Cumberland/Royston through Courtenay and into Comox throughout the month of December. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Connector is back for the festive season.

Ambassador Transportation and Tours has teamed up with Valley establishments to provide a safe, entertaining and affordable way to get around on Friday and Saturday nights throughout December.

Ambassador Transportation and Tours’ 18-seater limousine bus stops at nine local venues from Cumberland/Royston through Courtenay and into Comox. Patrons of the businesses can ride all night for a flat rate of $10.

“It’s based on the ‘hop-on, hop-off’ concept, but we stop at participating food and drink establishments from Comox to Cumby,” explains Kevin East, the driving force behind the Comox Valley Connector, and owner of Ambassador Transportation and Tours. “We had a great summer providing safe rides for over 500 people for our community, and now we look forward to becoming your driver for Christmas festivities.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Comox Valley is one of the initiative’s major sponsors. East has been on the organization’s board of directors for the past year. It was his involvement with MADD that sparked the idea.

“We’re always looking for ways to make the roads safer, and this was one way to make a difference locally,” said East. “Riders on the bus can enjoy a wonderful evening out without worrying about who will drive. MADD is happy that they’re not behind the wheel, participating businesses are excited to get more patrons, and even the taxis benefit because they can meet people at their final stop and take them home from there. It’s a win-win-win-win situation!”

The bus starts running at 5 p.m. and makes its final stop at 1 a.m. at Match Eatery/Chances Casino. Starting at the Roy’s Towne Pub at 5 p.m., the bus then hits Cumberland Hotel, Kelly & Carlos O’Bryan’s, Ace Brewing Company, Locals Restaurant, Old House Hotel & Spa, Match Eatery and Chances Casino, The Timber Room at Crown Isle, Land and Sea Brewing Company, Church Street Taphouse, New Tradition and The Flying Canoe Westcoast Pub.

Updates with times will be posted on the Comox Valley Connector Facebook page.

“This is not a party bus, it’s an entertainment excursion for people of all ages – even kids. They can get off at Crown Isle, and enjoy the festive Holiday Resort Walk and Gingerbread Village.”

For more information about stops and times, check out the Comox Valley Connector Facebook page; questions can be emailed to gowithambassador@gmail.com.