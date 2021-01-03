Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce selling gourmet popcorn bags to complement virtual awards gala

The Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to attend the Chamber Awards gala virtually.

And to keep the spirit of celebration thriving, organizers have created an at-home movie experience! The chamber has curated gourmet popcorn bags for viewers to enjoy in the comforts of their own homes while watching the awards virtually.

Inside each gourmet popcorn bag, there is an assortment of Canadian-made goodies including popcorn; a caramel apple from Rocky Mountain Chocolates; Phillips Soda; Hardbite chips and more.

Community members have two options: have your gourmet snack bags delivered directly to your homes or pick them up. COVID-19 protocols are in place for both options. The gourmet snack bags are available for purchase on the Chamber website at www.comoxvalleychamber.com for $50.

“Many thanks go to our gourmet popcorn bag sponsor, First Credit Union for helping to make this possible,” said Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer, Dianne Hawkins.

The Chamber Awards will be streamed on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. Link for viewing the event will be posted on the Chamber website. Deadline to purchase the gourmet bags is Jan. 20.

Comox Valley Record