Comox seminar for women addresses relationships

On Sept. 15, life coach Mia Jerritt will be facilitating an inspired gathering called Voice of Choice.

This event was created to bring women together in order to elevate the conversation around experiences that hold them hostage to life. Each participant will have the opportunity to hear four inspiring Comox Valley women courageously share their stories of adversity, as they relate to relationships. One story reflects the nature of relationships with mom, one with spouse and two with self – the most important relationship of all.

“Each of us comes into our relationships in life with a set of limiting beliefs, judgments and skills, based on what we have experienced in our lives to date,” said Jerritt, in a press release. “This day-long event helps women see past and beyond the thoughts that have them stuck in relationships that no longer serve them or they wish to connect more deeply with. As well, this event helps each participant understand the strategies they employ to limit their experiences within any form of relationship.”

As each person shares their story, it is complemented with a 45-minute coaching session created to provide participants with a new set of awarenesses and skills to make choices they might not otherwise make. This will be the third offering in a long series of Voice of Choice events that have witnessed the stories of some of the Comox Valley’s most prominent and successful women.

The cost for the day-long workshop, to be held at the Blackfin Pub, is $80, with a percentage of proceeds going to the Bag Lady Foundation, which provides hand-sewn purse bags full of products to teenage girls in the Comox Valley at Christmas through Santa’s Workshop and, starting this year, the Transition Society as well.

To join the conversation, or to register, visit www.voiceofchoicemia.com