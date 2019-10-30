Coast Range Cannabis opens in Comox

The store is the Valley's only locally owned and operated retail cannabis shop

The Comox Valley’s only locally owned and operated recreational cannabis retailer is open to the public Oct. 30.

Coast Range Cannabis, owned by Comox residents Sheila and Chris Rivers, began operations at 221C Church Street, next to Church Street Bakery and Church Street Taphouse.

According to Sheila Rivers, the store will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., seven days a week.

“We realize our clients lead busy lives, so we want to ensure we are available to serve them at their convenience.”

The completely renovated, architecturally-designed interior of Coast Range Cannabis is bright and modern and stocked with a wide variety of cannabis products, including dried flowers, oils, capsules, and sprays.

The store is focused on the smaller licenced producers of British Columbia.

“As a boutique store, we can stock an excellent selection of B.C. craft cannabis, including farms from the Okanagan and Whistler. As Vancouver Island craft cannabis comes available, you can be sure to find it at Coast Range.”

The store is focused on providing the highest quality product from the most reliable growers. This extends to the budget-conscious consumer.

“We feel our customers are going to be very happy when they see the large variety of products we offer here,” said Rivers.

As a locally owned business, Coast Range Cannabis is looking forward to becoming highly involved in the community.

“We plan to have charity proceed days where a portion of sales go directly to a local charity or non-profit,” added Chris Rivers. “Additionally, we are the only retail cannabis store in the Comox Valley to offer the Tweed X Terracycle program. Since 2018 this initiative has collected over 1 million pieces of cannabis packaging for recycling. We want everyone to drop by the store and recycle their cannabis packaging – whether purchased from Coast Range or not.”