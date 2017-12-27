Coast Capital donates $1,000 to Sooke Food Bank

It's part of a $75,000 donation to food banks across B.C.

Food bank supplies in Sooke are getting a much needed boost, thanks to Coast Capital Savings.

The Sooke Food Bank is receiving $1,000 out of a $75,000 donation from Coast Capital Savings to food banks across British Columbia.

The contribution to Food Banks B.C. is being distributed across the communities where the B.C.-based credit union operates in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the Okanagan.

Laura Lansink, executive director of Food Banks B.C., said support from corporate donors like Coast Capital is vital to the successful operation of food banks, especially when the food bank’s bulk buying power is considered.

“For every dollar donated, food banks are able to provide the equivalent of three nutritious meals to an individual at risk of hunger,” Lansink said.

“This means that because of Coast Capital’s generous donation of $75,000, 150,000 individuals will not be facing an empty shelf. That gives us an exceptional boost in our ability to meet the needs of our members as demand grows over the holiday season.”