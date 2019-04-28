Coaching can help you reach your potential

Interested in reaching your full potential? Coaching can help.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is celebrating International Coach Week from April 29 – May 5. Lynn Wark, North Island community relations director for the Vancouver Island chapter of the association, says that “there are certified coaches available on the North Island and we want you to know who we are, and what we do.”

ICF is a professional accreditation association for life and business coaches. In order to achieve one of the three levels of certification, coaches must have completed an accredited coaching program, a minimum number of coaching hours, and a competency exam. Coaches adhere to strict ethical guidelines, which protect and serve coaching clients.

Mary Crowley (marycrowleycoaching.ca), who provides leadership, career and team coaching, explains that “clients who come to coaching are often in a place where they feel overwhelmed, uncertain or a bit stuck.”

The coaching process creates greater awareness of beliefs, thoughts, actions and their impact. By asking powerful questions, expanding perspectives, sharing observations, and clarifying values and strengths clients take actions to create sustainable change and growth.

Karen and Allan Vonkemann, of the Coaching Circle (thecoachingcircle.ca), offer that they “focus on sparking passion and illuminating potential in entrepreneurs, leaders and those drawn to cultivate true personal development. You become what you believe”.

Coaching clients have described coaching as life-changing, and of helping them to reach their highest potential. Sound interesting? If you’d like to give it a try many coaches offer a complimentary first session.

Check out the Vancouver Island Chapter of the International Coach Federation to find a coach at https://vicoaches.org/find-coach/