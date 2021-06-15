Co-op Community Spaces rebuilding community connections

Co-op is providing $1 million in funding for local projects as COVID-19 reopening gets underway

As residents of Western Canada are coming back together, Co-op Community Spaces is funding 15 local projects that will help rebuild community connections.

This year, Co-op is providing $1 million in funding for local projects like restoring a natural green roof on an interpretive centre in Stonewall, Man., building a multi-use trail network along the North Saskatchewan River near Langham, Sask., a covered outdoor pavilion in Camrose, Alta. and a community garden and learning space to provide food education in Langley.

$70,000 was awarded to the community pavillon project at Jackman Wetlands Park in Aldergrove in 2020, which is currently being constructed.

Pam Skotnitsky, Vice-President of Strategy at Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), said the last 15 months have been a challenging time for people across Western Canada.

“As communities begin to safely re-open, Co-op is providing spaces for residents to rebuild their community connections,” Skotnitsky explained. “Community is at the heart of so much of what Co-op does. Creating connection and improving the places we live, work and play reflects the values of Co-op and the Community Spaces program.”

Since 2015, Co-op Community Spaces has provided $10.5 million to 147 projects in three categories: recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture.

Funded organizations must be registered non-profits, charities or community service co-operatives.

FCL administers the giving program on behalf of more than 160 local Co-ops that are operating within 600 communities across Western Canada.

More information about the program and this year’s recipients are available at communityspaces.ca.

