Cloverdale BIA has big projects on the books for 2019

The Cloverdale Business Improvement Association held its annual general meeting on Monday, Feb. 25 at the Cloverdale Legion. (Samantha Anderson)

The Cloverdale Business Improvement Association (BIA) has a lot of big projects on the books for this upcoming year.

At the BIA’s annual general meeting on Monday night (Feb. 25), the organization outlined the game plan for 2019 — and it includes several projects that have been in the works for years, if not decades.

A Highway 10 beautification project, for instance, will bring new landscaping and gateway signs along the BIA’s stretch of highway.

The project is a partnership with the City of Surrey, said BIA president Dean Moore. “We’re trying to be a more balanced BIA, to kind of spread the money across the entire territory,” he said.

The highway beautification project has been planned for some time, which Moore acknowledged. “I can tell you things don’t move fast, but that’s just how it works.”

“This year, the money will finally be spent on landscaping, gateway signs with lighting, and [a long term plan is in place] for new light standards along [Highway 10],” he said.

At last year’s annual general meeting, BIA executive director Paul Orazietti said gateway signage has been a “dream” that has existed for nearly 30 years in Cloverdale. Its completion would be a milestone for the organization.

City of Surrey Community Enhancement Planner David Sadler presented another major undertaking, the “King Street Alley and Parking Lot project,” to the membership. The project focuses on an alleyway and three parking lots that are adjacent to 176A Street in downtown Cloverdale (originally known as King Street).

The project includes practical improvements, such as levelling, pot hole fixes, and re-striping. It will go further to include “placemaking” elements, such as decorative lighting, and perhaps, in the future, murals. The city and the BIA envision the space hosting small events during off-peak hours, said Sadler.

“All these bits and pieces that are fairly straightforward can add up to creating a space that is a little bit nicer and can be utilized for more than just parking,” he said.

The BIA budgeted $20,000 for the project in 2018, but did not spend it. That budget will roll over into this year.

Recent weather has prevented the site improvements from beginning on time, but Sadler reassured the membership that the project will be finished on schedule in April of this year. He estimates work on pavement fixes will begin in the next three weeks.

The budget breakdown

The Cloverdale BIA is funded by a tax levy of businesses within its boundaries, which includes the downtown Cloverdale business district and surrounding area. This year’s budget of $283,019 includes a $190,000 tax levy and $40,000 from sponsorship and grants. More than $50,000 was carried over from last year’s budget, for projects that were delayed and now scheduled to be completed in 2019.

Those projects include the bulk of the BIA’s “beautification” expenses.

The Highway 10 beautification project comes in at $35,000. Gateway signage — at Highway 10 and 180 Street, and Highway 15 and 58 Avenue — will cost $27,000. The King Street project will cost $35,000 (which includes $20,000 originally set aside in the 2018 budget).

Special events make up a significantly smaller portion of the budget. About one third the size of the beautification budget, event funding supports community events leading up to the Cloverdale Rodeo (including the bed races, chili cook off and rodeo parade), and the Surrey Santa Parade. The organization also earmarks funding for the Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association’s Market Days series and Ladies Night Out event.

BrickYard Days, which has been on hold for the past three years, is scheduled to return this year. The $6,000 budgeted for the event is an accumulation of yearly $2,000 allotments. What that event will look like, and when it will take place, is yet to be determined, according to Orazietti.

The BIA’s communications and economic development committees have a total of $6,500 set aside. The safety, security and crime prevention committee gets $2,000.

The remaining $131,819 of the budget goes towards “office” fees, which include professional fees, bookkeeping, office rent, and wages.

The election of board members

There will be one new face on the BIA’s board this year. Kristy Hill, of Umbrella Squared Design Group, put her name forward from the floor. Hill also sits on the board of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce.

Kent Archibald (K &K Firearm Training Centre), Steve Bednash (Clover Ventures), Alex Charles (Unifor 780G), Mike Garisto (Kearney Funeral Services), Troy Michaud (Harry & Sons Barbershop), Dean Moore (Michaud’s Hair Studio), Michelle Moore (Rustic Rooster), James O’Neill (4 Aces Talent), Rob Paterson (Newmac Animal Feeds), Frank Redekop (Cloverdale Legion), Terry Stewart (Express Employment Professionals), and Freda Matern will all serve another term.

Matern was the owner of Ye Olde Piggy Bank, which closed earlier this year. When asked to clarify her standing with the BIA, Matern said she was continuing on as a costume maker within the BIA district. She said she qualified as a member, and therefore was eligible for re-election.

Since there were only 13 nominations put forward, and the board can hold 15, no election was required.

editor@cloverdalereporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter