The ever-changing business world challenges sales people to constantly advance and adapt to new trends and focuses. Most books about sales feature one good idea stretched over 100 pages. What if there was a book that incorporated key ideas by all major sales institutes and numerous bestselling sales books into a unique set of sales skills with fifteen shortcuts to make sales happen faster?

Award-winning sales and leadership speaker and strategist John Asher compiles his killer strategies in his book, Close Deals Faster: 15 Shortcuts of the Asher Sales Method. As consultative selling has increased in importance over the last decade. The sales aptitude of the sales force becomes more important than ever. Close Deals Faster provides readers with a robust, repeatable sales process for both business-to-business and business-to-government sales with the tools to complete successful consultative transactions, build a solid customer base, and then make them customers for life.

“Every sale involves an exchange of value: the customer gives us their problem and their money, and we give them a solution,” says Asher. “The top sales people know that when you have your customers’ best interests at heart, and then delight them with products, they will reward you with more business.”

Close Deals Faster will change the way sales operate, introducing fresh ideas and methods for reaching a broader base of consumers. From startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, companies of any size can benefit from the techniques and practices of this one of a kind sales method. With thought provoking examples, Asher challenges readers an approach to become elite sales people.

In Close Deals Faster you’ll discover:

• The three key techniques to be the perfect sales listener

• Differences in approach to be effective when selling to men and women

• How to make the best first impression on a buyer

• The power of mirroring or matching personality styles

• Seven things you should never say to customers

• What to look for in a buyer’s body language to determine if they’re ready to make a decision

• Four levels of emotional intelligence to allow salespeople to expertly connect with and influence customers and prospects

“Having provided sales advisory services to over 2,000 companies in the last two decades allows me to see the trends in sales,” adds Asher. “This book adopts these winning skills and processes, making it so you too can bring in new clients faster, up sell and cross-sell to current customers better, and increase your emotional intelligence to where consultative sales are successful for both you and your consumer base.”

John Asher is the CEO of Asher Strategies, a high-level growth strategy consulting focused on improving sales. Asher is a #1 rated speaker for Vistage, a worldwide network of CEOs. Over the last two decades, he has trained mentored a large cadre of speakers and trainers that has fueled the growth of Asher.

After co-founding an engineering firm in 1996 Asher and his team grew at a compounded growth rate of 42 percent for 14 straight years. He later started a sales and marketing advisory business, training over 70,000 salespeople in 22 countries on his efficient, effective sales process to quickly close new business.

Close Deals Faster is available wherever books are sold.