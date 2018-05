(Llr) Dennis Greffard holds an information poster about Sasquatches, his son Juri checks out a replica of the big ape recently set up in front of his parents’ store, Greffard’s and Greenscapes, in Clearwater Shopping Centre, and Tom Meland holds a genuine, authentic bigfoot cast taken in Calfornia.

Clearwater business installs Sasquatch replica

"It's OK, I don't believe in you either," says T-shirt on Bigfoot in front of Greffards/Greenscapes