City’s second cannabis store opens Friday

Located on the Trans-Canada Highway, the Greenery Cannabis Boutique will be be open for business on Friday, May 31. (Submitted photo)

Salmon Arm’s second cannabis store opens this weekend.

The Greenery Cannabis Boutique, located just off the Trans-Canada Highway, will have its grand opening on Friday, May 31.

Starting Friday, the boutique will be open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I am extremely excited about welcoming customers into the store and assisting them in understanding and selecting from an array of fantastic products that we have carefully selected for our customers,” said Jillian Bileske, store manager for the Greenery Cannabis Boutique.

The boutique also offers a cannabis packaging-recycling program in an effort to be environmentally conscious by reducing their carbon footprint.

