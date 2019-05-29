Located on the Trans-Canada Highway, the Greenery Cannabis Boutique will be be open for business on Friday, May 31. (Submitted photo)

City’s second cannabis store opens Friday

Greenery Cannabis Boutique to provide recycling program for cannabis packaging

Salmon Arm’s second cannabis store opens this weekend.

The Greenery Cannabis Boutique, located just off the Trans-Canada Highway, will have its grand opening on Friday, May 31.

Read more: Proposed Sicamous cannabis store to host open house

Read more: Two Salmon Arm cannabis dispensaries to remain closed

Starting Friday, the boutique will be open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram

It’s always a good day at the Greenery!

A post shared by Greenery Cannabis Boutique (@greenerycannabisboutique) on May 12, 2019 at 5:46pm PDT

“I am extremely excited about welcoming customers into the store and assisting them in understanding and selecting from an array of fantastic products that we have carefully selected for our customers,” said Jillian Bileske, store manager for the Greenery Cannabis Boutique.

The boutique also offers a cannabis packaging-recycling program in an effort to be environmentally conscious by reducing their carbon footprint.

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Community Acupuncture clinic launched in North Okanagan
Next story
Vernon Chamber campaigns for lower distillery tax

Just Posted

Most Read