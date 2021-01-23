City of Surrey named a top employer for young people for 10th consecutive year

The City of Surrey has been named one of the Canada’s top employers for young people. (City of Surrey photo)

For the 10th year in a row, the City of Surrey has been named one of the Canada’s top employers for young people.

The honour came from Canada’s Top Employers for Young People – described in a city news release issued this week as “an editorial competition that recognizes employers offering the nation’s best workplaces and programs for people starting their careers.”

The competition is in its 19th year.

“Attracting and developing diverse young talent is critical to the future growth of Surrey and we are honoured to be recognized for our efforts to make the City of Surrey a great place to work for young people,” said Mayor Doug McCallum.

“The City’s commitment to developing the next generation continues to be a top priority for us as we build Surrey into a vibrant metropolitan centre.”

In the release, the city notes that it “provides a number of programs and initiatives to support young people in their career growth” including: an extensive development program that seeks to create transformational experiences for staff; temporary job opportunities such as co-op placements, internships and summer job opportunities for people to gain valuable skills and work experiences; a two-year ‘Emerging Leaders’ program to provide high potential employees with training, education, work experience and self-development opportunities; and employee wellness programs that support the physical and mental well-being of employees.

Peace Arch News