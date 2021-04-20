City of Castlegar extends Open Streets project through fall

Businesses can use public and private outdoor spaces

Submitted by City of Castlegar

The City of Castlegar has extended its six-month Open Streets Pilot Project to October 31, 2021 in support of the business community.

Open Streets makes streets, sidewalks, parking areas and open spaces available so businesses can meet physical distancing requirements. It also encourages residents to get outside and feel safe.

“The Open Streets Pilot extension supports the hard work businesses are already undertaking to expand outdoors during these unprecedented times,” says Meeri Durand, Castlegar’s manager of planning, development and sustainability.

“We want to see our community not only survive — but thrive in this new normal.”

Information is available at castlegar.ca/openstreets or by contacting development services directly at devserv@castlegar.ca or 250 365 7227.

Guidelines include:

• Businesses expanding onto private property are permitted to use up to 25 per cent of available parking spaces to place temporary retail, food and beverage space. Placement should not obstruct traffic flow.

• Businesses expanding onto city-owned sidewalks or parking areas should ensure that they are not obstructing pedestrian or traffic flow and that sufficient space is maintained to assist those with mobility issues.

Businesses should ensure that any materials left outdoors outside of regular business hours are secured appropriately from weather and nuisance.

