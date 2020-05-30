Chute Lake Lodge opens June 1, offering glamping, yurt, and ebike rentals

Escape into the wilderness and #lovelocalpenticton when Chute Lake Lodge reopens for the season

Just 20 minutes from town is an opportunity to escape into the wilderness.

Starting June 1, you can do just that, when Chute Lake Lodge near Naramata opens its doors for the season.

The lodge had originally anticipated opening at the beginning of May, but because of COVID-19, their opening was delayed.

“At one point we didn’t know if we would be able to open or what that was going to look like,” said Chute Lake Lodge project manager, Stephanie Chambers.

Despite the delay, Chambers explained, staff are excited to officially open for the season.

The lodge, located at 9540 Chute Lake Road, is accessible from town by vehicle, or on a bike via the Kettle Valley Rail Trail.

With the lodge reopening in 2019 after a hiatus, Chambers said their team is excited to continue adding to their offerings.

A new range of accommodation options has been added to suit a variety of getaways. In addition to their self-isolating cabins, visitors can now choose from four glamping tents and two yurts, all new to the lodge this year. One of the new yurts, measuring 24 feet, was purchased to provide an option for yoga retreats, corporate trips, or other gatherings.

For those who still wish to camp in their tents, the lodge still offers this as well.

Last year, the lodge heard from patrons that while they liked the place, wished they had more to do. Chambers said they heard these comments, and are excited to this year offer kayaking, paddle-boarding, and ebike rentals for nearby revitalized shuttle trails. This is in addition to the rowboats and fishing gear already available. Chambers said Lodge staff have been hard at work on trail development in the area.

“So, that’s a whole new offering and a whole new layer of the business that we haven’t had in the past,” she said.

“We just want people to come and be able to enjoy, and not have to think much,” added Chambers.

The lodge is aiming to remain open ten months of the year.

Their restaurant, she explained, will be following provincial health regulations, will offer both take-out and eat-in options.

Individuals have been arriving at the lodge for the past several weekends, asking if they are open.

“We just can’t get open soon enough… we’re excited to be able to open up, not only the accommodation but (also) the restaurant,” said Chambers.

To learn more about Chute Lake Lodge visit their website by clicking here.

