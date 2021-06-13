Church St., Ace combine on a true Comox Valley brew

The taphouse has Home Buoy on tap, and it's also in cans

ROAM Media’s Ian Adams designed the label for the new honey ale. Image supplied

Church St. Taphouse has combined its efforts with others around the Comox Valley to offer a new beer that is truly a local product, right down to the can.

The Comox establishment has been selling its Home Buoy Honey Ale for the last couple of weeks, and they have been getting a warm reception.

“We got some great feedback,” says co-owner Chris Morrison.

As the label says, the blonde ale has a crisp, dry finish, and it is accented with honey.

“The honey’s even from a local company — all local across the board,” he adds.

RELATED STORY: Comox taphouse draws inspiration from town’s history

It’s a Comox business working in conjunction with a Courtenay brewer. Church St. wanted to work with local brewer Ace Brewing Company to put together something special.

“It was kind of something fun to do,” says Morrison. “They were all for it.”

Michael Little, who manages the bar at Church St. Taphouse, worked closely with Kent and Jo-Anne Landolt of Ace to put together the local brew. The new ale is being offered on tap at the taphouse, permanently as its house beer. It is also being produced for sale in cans.

Here’s where the Cumberland connection comes in: the producers got Ian Adams of ROAM Media to design the handsome label for the cans, complete with buoy and octopus as part of a general maritime motif.

“We wanted something kind of marine-related,” Morrison says.

This also played into the name, which was generated through a staff naming competition at Church St. In the end, Gwen Elder came up with the Home Buoy moniker.

As far as people wanting to purchase the cans for home, they have made arrangements to get Home Buoy into local stores at Cascadia Liquor and Leeward Liquor Store, and Morrison adds it is available at a new eatery in Comox called Boonies Pizza Company.

mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comox Valley Record