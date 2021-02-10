Choices Markets’ campaign raises more than $10,000 for Semiahmoo Family Place

Choices Markets, including its South Surrey location, raised more than $10,000 for Semiahmoo Family Place. (Choices Market photo)

A joint effort between Choices Markets and its South Surrey/White Rock customers has helped raise more than $10,000 for Semiahmoo Family Place.

In late 2020, from mid-November until Christmas Eve, Choices – including its South Surrey location, at 3248 King George Blvd. – held its Star of the Season campaign, in which cashiers sold decorative stars, with funds being donated to neighbourhood houses around the Lower Mainland and Kelowna.

In total, customers and Choices itself combined to raise a total of $62,000 – a portion of which is earmarked for Semiahmoo Family Place. According to Choices, $10,116 was raised for the South Surrey non-profit, which is a “family resource and drop-in centre in South Surrey for parents, caregivers and their children from newborn to age six.”

“This year, despite hardships from the pandemic, Choices Markets’ customers really pulled through,” a news release notes, adding that this year’s donation is nearly double what was raised last year.

“These organizations are on the ground floor of helping people who are our friends and neighbours when they need it most.”

Semiahmoo Family Place is located at the Kensington Prairie Community Centre (16824 32 Ave.).

Peace Arch News