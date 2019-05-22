Chilliwack vintage shop swings open doors at new location

Marion Marks is happy in her new shop’s new home on Mill Street. Marion’s Dressing Room has been a go-to for vintage wear for almost 25 years. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

There’s a lot of “wow” factor inside Marion’s Dressing Room.

There are the bright and bold kaleidoscope prints on skirts and shirts from the 1960s. There are the timeless shapes that remind you of movie starlets on the silver screen. And then there’s the space itself.

Marion Marks has recently opened the doors of her new location, at #4-9360 Mill St. When renovating the historic building, she had the whole place gutted. The low ceiling was removed to expose the original wooden one, along with the duct work. Modern lighting now hangs down to give the store a warm glow.

It’s bright, airy, and has just enough old-world charm to take you back in time. And that makes it the perfect setting for the vintage-focused boutique. Marks has always carried vintage pieces in her previous location on Yale Road. When she was faced with moving to allow for the downtown redevelopment, she knew she wanted to remain in the same neighbourhood. Her new spot is perfect, she says, and a small portion of what was once an Overwaitea store.

The new, smaller space has allowed her to focus in on her original passion for fashion.

Long-time customers will recognize her shop right away, by spotting her gorgeous blue sign that she moved from Yale Road. New customers will love the cozy feel of Mill Street and all the other shops and dining nooks to be found just steps away.

She’s really hoping to draw in those new customers, and those who maybe haven’t fully embraced vintage styles. It doesn’t have to be an overwhelming look, she says.

“There are people who want to individualize their look,” she says. “It might be with a scarf or a hat, or a piece of jewelry.”

It’s best to enter her store without a preconceived notion of what you’re looking for, she says. Just be open to exploring, trying things on, and enjoying the history of the pieces.

Her items are a mix of things she’s found over the years — she’s been at for almost 25 years — and things people have brought to her. She’s shying away from consignment these days, as it takes away from time spent with customers. But people can still send photos to her of pieces that may still have some wear in them. She’s more interested in items that could be worn every day, because that’s what her customers are looking for.

To get an idea of what’s in store, you can visit Marion’s Dressing Room on Facebook, where she often posts photos of customers willing to pose for her.

For more information, call 604-792-7547.

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.