Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce awards recognize businesses, individuals after unprecedented year

Cory Silbernagel makes his acceptance speech after receiving the Community Advocate award during the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce 2020 Chilliwack Champion awards on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (YouTube/Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce)

Half a dozen Chilliwack individuals and businesses were recognized for their work in the community following an unprecedented 2020 on Friday.

The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2020 Chilliwack Champion awards via a COVID-friendly ceremony at Cowork Chilliwack on Jan. 22.

Due to the pandemic, the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce restructured its annual Business Excellence Awards and created the Chilliwack Champions Edition for this year’s awards which focussed on the “positive, inspiring and encouraging acts from all businesses, organizations and individuals throughout the unprecedented year of 2020.”

READ MORE: Chilliwack Business Excellence Awards return in 2021 with six new categories

The community had the chance to nominate and vote for local businesses and individuals that fit the criteria in six different categories.

Following COVID-19 protocols, the awards were handed out on Friday. Each recipient was scheduled for their own time slot scheduled in which they received their award.

The winners of the 2020 Chilliwack Champion awards are:

• The Most Innovative – Decades Bakery

• Excellence in Collaboration – Chilliwack Bowls of Hope

• Outstanding Support – Ann Davis Transition Society

• Community Advocate – Cory Silbernagel

• Inspiring Leader – Amber Price

• Front Line Hero – Robert Beisher

“Chilliwack Champions has been a great way to recognize the accomplishments of businesses, organizations and individuals in front of the community,” said Leanna Kemp with the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce. “Together with our partners we sincerely congratulate you all on your well-deserved award.”

RELATED: Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce calls for support and compassion during the pandemic

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress