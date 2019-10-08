Children’s bookstore opens in Comox

The proprietors of an independent children's bookstore are opening shop in the Comox Valley.

Books 4 Brains is a lifelong dream come to be after the birth of Scott and Melissa Mossing’s two children.

The store is a place to find newborn to young adult books, adding enrichment and joy to family life. As a family, the couple hand picks each title, and trials many books with their children.

Patrons can join them weekly for reading time in English and French. Monthly, they will be hosting an adult reading group.

Doors open Saturday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Comox Mall with flash sales of $3, $4, $5 books, giveaways, swag bags and an appearance from Curious George. Enter to win a Free Mini Session with Amy Shaw Photography with a purchase during the grand opening event, www.amyshawphotography.com

We hope to share our love of reading with you!

FMI: www.books4brains.ca or www.facebook.com/valleybooks4brains