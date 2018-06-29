Chances opens MATCH restaurant after renovation

Staff spent the hours leading up to MATCH’s opening putting on finishing touches such as lighting. Photo by Mike Chouinard/ Campbell River Mirror

Chances Campbell River has opened its doors to MATCH Eatery and Public House after months of renovations and millions of dollars.

The pub is described as Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited’s most successful signature food and beverage brand. With a re-opening happening in Courtenay right on the heels of the Campbell River location, MATCH operates eight sites in Western Canada and is also moving into Ontario this month.

For the official opening in Campbell River, Steve Shorrock, Chances Campbell River’s general manager, was joined by Bill Stewart, Gateway’s vice-president of operations, and Mayor Andrew Adams to cut the ribbon on June 21.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of MATCH. With Gateway’s focus on improving the customer experience, I know that MATCH will provide guests with a dining and entertainment experience that is second to none,” Stewart said in a news release.

The mayor pointed out the amount of work in the community because of Community Gaming Funding from Chances Campbell River, such as the Centennial Outdoor Pool and Downtown Refresh revitalization project, among others.

“With this significant investment and renovation to include MATCH Eatery & Public House, a high energy and inviting place to go, this will add to the downtown entertainment and dining experience and provided additional gaming revenue that will go back into the community. Congratulations to Gateway Casinos & Entertainment for your investment in Campbell River,” Adams said in a news release.

The company has invested almost $4 million in the Campbell River location and are spending about $6.5 million in total with the Courtenay site added. For Campbell River, MATCH hired 60 people, to go with another 40 for Courtenay. They are just starting to break ground on the patio there, which should add another 20 jobs.

For the opening, MATCH got a special occasions licence to showcase the patio, with music from Des Larson on the patio through the evening and Monkey Wrench, a three-piece cover band playing hits from the 70 to today, playing inside at night. The band will also be playing MATCH’s Canada Day party this weekend.

“From the way things have been going right out of the gates, it’s been fantastic,” MATCH’s regional manager for Vancouver Island Kent Hockley said.

The establishment now has a regular licence for the patio, which is scheduled to open Friday, as they add some finishing touches.

Prior to the opening, Hockley have a quick tour of the Campbell River location. The establishment offers a combination of dining seating, banquettes for socializing, booths, and a bar.

MATCH will be holding live music every Friday and Saturday. The establishment offers both an upstairs and a ground-level patios that hold 52 and 64 people, respectively.

While the interior fits the familiar contemporary pub mould, the company makes a point to add some local touches to the decour. In this case, there are nods to the city’s history with fishing, the Ripple Rock explosion of 1958, even the folklore around UFO sightings.

With the licensing in order, MATCH is also designed to be family friendly. Minors can visit with a parent or guardian up until 10 p.m.

Also as part of its establishment in the Campbell River community, the business has picked its charity of choice, the Campbell River Beacon Club, which provides a safe and welcoming environment to individuals with mental illnesses and assist them with recovery and reintegration back into the community. Through July, MATCH will match proceeds for the charity raised from signature cocktails and every order of wings.

“Our Gateway Gifts program will match up to $2,000,” Hockley said. “With the way sales are going, we’ll be maximizing that matching.”

MATCH is located at 111 St. Anns Rd.