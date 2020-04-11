Chambers urge support for Parksville Qualicum Beach businesses

The Parskville and Qualicum Beach Chambers of Commerce are encouraging the community to support local businesses. (File photo)

Businesses in the Parksville Qualicum Beach impacted by COVID-19 are doing their best to stay open.

The Parksville and Qualicum Beach Chambers of Commerce encourage the community to support the businesses in the area first before looking elsewhere.

They have created a resource page online that would help local businesses post the services currently available to the community and residents. To find out what services are available Parksville Qualicum Beach you can visit, supporting-oceanside-businesses.com

There are some groups in Parksville Qualicum Beach using social media platforms to promote local businesses.

Among them is the Oceanside Running Club Association, whose members use Serious Coffee as their place to hang out after a long run. The coffee shop is open for beverages and take out food.

“Like many other businesses the current situation is challenging for them and for their team,” said Jill Davies, an ORCA member, on the group’s Facebook page. “So if and only if you feel able to do so, I ask that you consider demonstrating your and our support for them. It might only be a drop in what seems to be a bleak ocean at the moment however I am guessing that every little purchase will help.”

Parksville and Qualicum Chambers of Commerce are also encourage everyone to exercise reasonable precautions and planning.

“While it is important to treat the COVID-19 pandemic with seriousness, it is also important not to compound the real challenges this virus is causing our business community by unduly curtailing and restricting our own activities locally.”

