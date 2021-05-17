Cedarbrook: Affordable homes designed with rentals or multigenerational living in mind

The Master Planned Cedarbrook community will include a thoughtful blend of lane homes, duplexes, trail homes, row homes and townhomes.

Two weeks after sales opened at Cedarbrook, Phase One of the Chilliwack community was already 90 per cent sold. That means it’s time to open Phase Two!

“In April of this year, Chilliwack homes were only on the market for an average of 14 days, and we know that can be stressful for people hoping to break into the hot Fraser Valley housing market. That’s why Westbow Construction is moving ahead with Phase Two as fast as we can, to help provide much-needed quality homes to families in the Fraser Valley,” says Ryan van Deventer, Director of Operations for Westbow Construction.

You’ll find quality, variety and affordability in Cedarbrook, a master planned community just northwest of downtown Chilliwack. Here are 3 reasons you’ll love it:

Cedarbrook’s Lane Homes offer a variety of separate living spaces to make renting and multi-generational family living easy.

Versatile homes for modern families: The Row Homes at Cedarbrook are a great opportunity for people looking to get into the real estate market, with the lowest pricing for a new-build Row Home in the eastern Fraser Valley! Cedarbrook’s Lane Homes offer a variety of separate living spaces to make renting and multi-generational family living easy. All Lane Homes have a carriage home suite over the detached garage and most feature a suited basement, creating income opportunities for rentals, or space for grandparents or aunties living under the same roof. Convenient, cosy community: Live near the base of Chilliwack Mountain with over four kilometres of walking trails at your doorstep and easy access to the beautiful beaches at Cultus Lake and Harrison Hot Springs. When you’re in the mood for city amenities it’s just a few minutes’ drive to the restaurants and shops of downtown Chilliwack, or a short walk to The Village at Cedarbrook which will have a fitness centre, splash park and even a brewery. Commuting to work in Surrey or Langley? It’s an easy four minute drive down Chilliwack Mountain Road to Hwy 1. Lasting quality, thoughtful design: Westbow Construction was established in Chilliwack in 1977 and has since built homes all over North America, which means they’re bringing a wealth of experience to this hometown project. The Cedarbrook community showcases a variety of home styles: the attached Row Homes feature farmhouse-inspired elements like board and batten siding, decorative corbels and lantern lighting, while the detached Lane Homes have a modern aesthetic with oversized windows and brick façades. Inside, Westbow’s designers have added thoughtful features to support how families really live: contemporary kitchen cabinets that extend to the ceiling, modern light fixtures, spa-inspired bathrooms and a seamless open-concept flow.

New mortgage stress test rules come into effect June 1, so now’s the time to lock in a great rate! Book an appointment with the Cedarbrook sales team at liveatcedarbrook.ca, call 604-793-8578 or email sales@liveatcedarbrook.ca.

Cedarbrook’s Lane Homes offer a variety of separate living spaces to make renting and multi-generational family living easy.

Langley Advance Times