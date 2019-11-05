Cawston resident pursues barbershop passion

Cawston resident Ruth Schulze came out of retirement to open The Village Barber located in the Keremeos Business Centre in September. (Robin Grant- Keremeos Review)

Lifelong Cawston resident Ruth Schulze recently came out of retirement to pursue her passion — running a barbershop.

Her business, The Village Barber, opened in September and has been taking customers at the small, walk-in shop located in the Keremeos Business Centre on a part-time basis.

Schulze decided to offer barber services in the village because she noticed the demand when another local barbershop closed its doors.

With more than 20 years of experience, Schulze got started in Osoyoos, where she spent most of her career.

Being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated profession presented some problems for her in the 1980s when she started out.

“Back in 1985, they looked me in the face and said no one will come to a woman barber,” she recalled.

But eventually, Schulze said she found her place.

While she doesn’t expect to be swamped with business, the barber said she is looking forward to becoming more established.

“It would be nice to have a steady trickle of people to chat with throughout the day and connect with. It’s about as basic as it gets.”

The Village Barber is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

