Cat Cafe comes to Vernon

Flower of Life Integrative Health will be hosting the event on the last Thursday of every month.

Flower of Life CEO and co-founder Selena Wong will be hosting the cat cafe once a month in Vernon. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Good news for feline lovers in Vernon: Flower of Life Integrative Health will be hosting a monthly Cat Café on the last Thursday of every month. January marked the third cafe they hosted.

Selena Wong, CEO and co-founder of the Flower of Life Integrative Health, said that they decided to host the program to give back to the community.

“We did a pilot month in November and it was really well attended and then we did one in December but because it was the holidays there weren’t as many people but we decided to launch it again in January and we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback. We’ve decided that all the proceeds are going to go towards a worthy organization in the community.”

The cafe costs $10 to attend. Proceeds will be given to an animal-based charity.

In January, proceeds were donated to the #weighitforward program, a Flower of Life in-house program that ensures everyone has equal access to education, natural health products & services. This program often supports persons on either temporary or permanent disability, and other people who qualify.

However, organizers said they are always looking to partner with a local charity or organization for our monthly Cat Café. They also have a resident animal expert on site for cannabis therapeutic applications for animals.

“We’ve decided that all the proceeds are going to go towards a worthy organization in the community. We’re actually really hoping to partner with a couple of organizations that are animal focused and are doing good work. I know a lot of places are sanctuaries or adoption programs and sometimes it’s hard to get funding for that, especially if you have elderly cats its difficult to get them adopted out. So what we wanted to do is be able to provide a platform for people to either bring their cats in or raise awareness around their own projects.”

The two cats on-site are 8-month-old, brother-and-sister duo Apollo and Artimis.

“Apollo is a really snuggly, lap-cat and Artimis is full of spunk so I think between the two of them, we’ll be able to keep everyone on their toes and provide a really atmosphere and experience for those who decide to come join us,” said Wong.

Tea, coffee and organic refreshments including gluten-free cookies will also be available.

To book a spot, she encourages people to sign up early as the cafe will be limited to 4-5 people at once so as not to overwhelm the cats and ensure a quality experience for people who attend. Those interested can visit them on Facebook at @FOLHealth or visit the website: https://www.floweroflifeintegrativehealth.com.

Flower of Life Integrated Health is located at 4708 34 Street in Vernon.

