Castlegar’s open street program extended

Businesses will now be able to expand outdoors through October 2021

The City of Castlegar will be extending its open streets pilot project for another year.

The project was introduced earlier this year to encourage local business owners to use private and public outdoor space to expand their business footprint in support of physical distancing measures.

The program allows property owners to use up to 25 percent of their required parking area for outdoor expansion.

Only two participants — Humble Bean and Maggie’s Mug — expanded onto city-owned spaces in the downtown. Those spaces will have to be removed during the winter months to ensure they don’t interfere with city snow removal, but will be allowed to reopen once winter is over.

The program was originally slated to end in October 2020.

Some of the feedback to the city indicated that some businesses didn’t participate in the program due to the short time span and the cost involved with setting up patio space. More businesses may participate now that the program will last longer.

