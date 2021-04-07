Castlegar businesses offering promotions to support restaurants

Several Castlegar businesses have come up with new ways to help support local restaurants.

When the new provincial restrictions prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants were announced, management at Andre’s Electronics decided they wanted to do something to encourage people to order takeout at local eateries.

“The service industry, more than anything else, has been hit the hardest in this situation,” said Andre’s assistant manager Mike Christiansen.

“We live in an area with a lot of great locally-owned restaurants, and you can see these places are struggling.”

The goal of the promotion is to bring awareness to the situation and give an additional incentive to order some food.

The business will be giving away a prize each week during the three-week indoor dining hiatus. This week the prize is the winner’s choice of a Bluetooth speaker or headphones.

All you have to do to enter is drop off a receipt from a local restaurant with your name and phone number on the back into the drop box at the store.

“We would really like to see the community band together behind this,” said Christensen.

He also has one more thing to say — don’t forget to tip your servers, even for takeout.

“We have a lot of service people who are barely getting by.”

Several other businesses are also offering promotions:

Can-Tac Firearms is offering 10 per cent off of purchases with a restaurant receipt.

Jimmy’s Cannabis Shop is offering 10 per cent off of purchases with a restaurant receipt.

KFS Financial Services/Nancy Trotman Mortgage Broker is taking a different approach. They will be donating to the local food bank. People can submit copies of their Kootenay restaurant receipts to the business by any means they find convenient — mail, email, photos, Facebook, etc. The business will then donate 10 per cent of receipt totals up to a maximum of $2500.

If your business is doing something to support restaurants, send us an email at newsroom@castlegarnews.com.

