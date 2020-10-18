Cascadia Liquor opens new Parksville location

From left, Carley Freeman, assistant manager, Fabiano d’Andrea, general manager, Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne and Jeremy Pott, regional operations manager perform an official ribbon-cutting as Cascadia Liquor opened its eighth location, at 389 Alberni Highway in Parksville, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Peter McCully photo)

Cascadia Liquor welcomed members of the Parksville Qualicum Beach community on Sunday (Oct. 18), as it opened its eighth location, a new store at 389 Alberni Highway in Parksville.

“We can’t wait to open our location in Parksville,” said Jeremy Pott, regional operations manager, Cascadia Liquor, ahead of the event. “As a proud Vancouver Island company, we look forward to bringing our team of experts to our new location, as well as a wide range of local products and best everyday value pricing.”

Every Cascadia Liquor location offers a wide range of Pacific Northwest product, organic items and hard to find favourites, as well as free ice with every purchase.

For information, visit https://www.cascadialiquor.com/parksville or call 250-947-8941.

— NEWS staff, submitted

