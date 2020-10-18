Cascadia Liquor opens new Parksville location

Cascadia Liquor welcomed members of the Parksville Qualicum Beach community on Sunday (Oct. 18), as it opened its eighth location, a new store at 389 Alberni Highway in Parksville.
“We can’t wait to open our location in Parksville,” said Jeremy Pott, regional operations manager, Cascadia Liquor, ahead of the event. “As a proud Vancouver Island company, we look forward to bringing our team of experts to our new location, as well as a wide range of local products and best everyday value pricing.”
Every Cascadia Liquor location offers a wide range of Pacific Northwest product, organic items and hard to find favourites, as well as free ice with every purchase.
For information, visit https://www.cascadialiquor.com/parksville or call 250-947-8941.
— NEWS staff, submitted
