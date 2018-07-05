Cariboo Driver Training gets wheels turning on trucking careers

Adam Cox and his company, Cariboo Driver Training, have you covered.

If you’re looking to start a career in the trucking industry, Adam Cox and his company, Cariboo Driver Training, have you covered.

While working in the industry in 2013, the opportunity presented itself for Cox, now 28, to teach other young upstarts how to drive.

“I was really enjoying teaching and when the company I was working for closed I decided I should continue on, especially when people were calling me for training. So I figured, why not?

Cox officially opened Cariboo Driver Training in April, but he’s been training drivers since 2016. He’s the only business in Williams Lake offering semi-truck driving instruction.

He offers Class 1 training (semi-truck and trailer) and Class 3 training (semi-truck without a trailer) and, Cox said, when enough interest is gathered he hopes to offer air brake and Class 2 driver training.

“I enjoy seeing people start off their careers,” he said. “It makes me happy when a student passes and I see them later driving a truck down the road. It’s just a little reminder I did a good job.”

For those breaking into the driving industry, you must have taken a learner’s test through ICBC, then acquired air brake certification. After that, fledgling drivers are allowed to drive with a certified instructor, or someone else with a Class 1 license.

Cox said he takes great pride in showing drivers the right way of doing things.

“I don’t like dumping drivers not knowing anything about the industry,” he said.

“When they leave my school I want them to be able to be approached by their boss and know the basics of driving, and know how to use their truck.”

A typical introduction to his course will see Cox give his student a tour of the truck and trailer, go over the basics, then go out for a short drive.

“Everyone has a different need,” he said.

Cariboo Driver Training has several course options. Cox offers a 60-hour course, a 40-hour course and a 22-hour course. He also offers a flat rate for employers wanting a specific course arranged.

Cox broke into teaching when his trainer at Safety First Driving School offered him a position in teaching.

“Later on down the road he liked how I was interacting with his students, so it was the perfect opportunity to kind of stay home instead of going out on the road all the time,” he said.

Cox has lived in Williams Lake for most of his life. He grew up in Horsefly, but attended high school in Williams Lake.

“I love the area, and my family is here,” he said. “I just love the Cariboo.”

Cox’s hobbies including fishing, spending time in the outdoors, enjoying time with his family and, of course, working on his truck.

He said, so far, business has been good.

“I want to eventually have people working for me and grow it into a big driving school teaching all classes of driver’s licenses, and be able to teach instructors,” he said.

For anyone interested they can call Cox at 250-305-9705 or e-mail him at cariboodrivertraining@gmail.com. You can also visit his website at www.cariboodrivertraining.com.