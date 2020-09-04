Canopy Growth intends to sell Aldergrove cannabis greenhouses

Six months after the local facilities were shuttered, and staff laid off, the property sits unused

Six months ago to the day, Canopy Growth Corp. announced it was downsizing, and proceeded to shut down its 1.3-million-square-foot cannabis greenhouses near 264th Street.

It was one of two Lower Mainland facilities shuttered in March – one in Aldergrove, the other in Delta.

While it meant the end to about 500 employees between the two locations, and its closure was met with some delight by area residents.

Since the former vegetable hothouses on 4th Avenue were adapted for cannabis production in February 2018, dozens of neighbours lodged complaints against the Canopy Growth operation – for its distinctive odour, noise, and light. They even rallied the support of Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, in arguing their case to government.

May Leeper, who lives near 264th Street and 4th Avenue, was cautiously optimistic when she heard news of the closure, but she still remains worried the large greenhouses will be sold to another cannabis grower.

For now, the future of the vacant site is up in the air.

The property has yet to be sold, according to Canopy Growth’s media relations manager Patti Zebchuck, but that is the company’s intention.

“There is no change to the status of our property in Aldergrove,” Zebchuck said. “But our plan remains to divest the site.”

Jodi Steeves, a realtor specializing in Aldergrove properties and president of the Aldergrove Business Association, said there have been no listings registered for the site, as of yet, and no indications “even through word of mouth” that the Aldergrove property is coming up on the selling block any time soon.

Asked if Canopy Growth has any other interest – be it offices, retail space, or greenhouses – in Aldergrove/Langley, or any plans in the area in the near future, Zebchuck simply said: “We do not have plans for any new operations in this region.”

Canopy is based out of Ontario but active on the global stage in cannabis development, production, and sales. It was the first cannabis company in North America to be publicly traded back in 2014.

When the company announced the closure on March 4, CEO David Klein said the decision to downsize “was not taken lightly” and comes in light of slows in Canada’s recreational cannabis market as well as new federal regulations permitting outdoor cultivation – pushing Canopy Growth to focus on more cost-effective, outdoor production sites.

