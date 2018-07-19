Cannabis facility planned in Courtenay

An Alberta company plans to construct an indoor cannabis production facility this year in Courtenay. It will be located at 3310 Fraser Rd., near Millard Nature Park off Island Highway South.

Subject to completion of financing, Atlas Growers intends to begin construction in the next two months. The facility is designed for up to 100,000 square feet, with an estimated annual production capacity of 42,000 kilograms of dried cannabis, a news release states.

A ceremony is expected on Monday.

In June, Atlas broke ground on a 38,000 square foot medicinal cannabis facility near Edmonton. It’s scheduled to be complete in September. The company expects to receive its cultivation and sales licenses from Health Canada this year. The facility will have the capacity to produce up to 5,000 kg. of dried cannabis per year.

More to come.