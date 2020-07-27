Canadian Western Bank in Abbotsford moves locations

The Abbotsford branch of Canadian Western Bank has moved locations from Clearbrook Road to McCallum Road. (Submitted photo)

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) in Abbotsford has moved locations, as of July 27.

The branch, now located at #120 1848 McCallum Rd., has 15 employess working in a “modern and sophisticated interior,” says Hugh Ellis, assistant vice-president and branch manager.

It moves from its previous setting on Clearbrook Road, where it opened its doors in 2007.

As businesses continue to recover from the financial impact of COVID-19, specialized expertise and responsiveness are the top attributes that clients can continue to expect at the Abbotsford branch, Ellis said.

“Hospitality, restaurants and hotels have been hit hard by the pandemic,” he said.

“Any size business that requires discretionary consumer spending or can be displaced by online ordering is facing a huge challenge too. We support a broad range of business clients in Abbotsford, and we know them well because of the great relationships we have with them. It motivated us to reach out immediately to offer support, before they even asked for it. Cash flow is a huge concern.”

CWB is supporting thousands of business owners across Canada through a program, developed in response to COVID-19, that provides flexible financing solutions like deferred or adjusted loan payments.

To prevent the spread of germs, enhanced cleaning protocols remain in place and hand sanitizer is available at the branch.

“The combination of this new location and upscale branch design is a testament to our commitment to the success of our clients,” Ellis said.

“Our team has gone to great lengths to be mobile and available to clients the past few months, and the open and adaptable spaces in this new building just elevate our ability to deepen relationships. Above all, the safety of our employees and clients remains top of mind.”

Clients can continue to reach out to by phone during regular business owners to promote physical distancing.

