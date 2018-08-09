Canadian Tire brings Petco to Canada

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited has announced a partnership with Petco, a leading global pet specialty retailer.

Canadian Tire will exclusively offer a variety of premium pet products, including Petco’s assortment of food, treats and accessories, to Canadian shoppers online and in stores. This exciting partnership marks Canadian Tire’s entry into the premium pet category and reinforces the company’s dedication to offering customers and pet parents high quality products at great prices.

Petco is a world-class leader in pet products and has become the trusted source for high quality, premium pet products and services online and in 1,500 stores across the United States and Mexico. A multi-billion dollar market in Canada, pet care is a growing category with mass appeal. Currently, 57 per cent of Canadian households are home to pets.

“We know how important pets are to Canadian families so we’re thrilled to bring Petco’s offerings to Canadian Tire, where 65 per cent of our customers are pet parents. Petco’s deep expertise in pet products, combined with Canadian Tire’s extensive reach in a thriving pet market is a powerful combination,” said Greg Hicks, President, Canadian Tire Retail. “Petco’s legacy as a global leader in pet products heightens the credibility of our suite of pet offerings, allowing us to strengthen an important category and expand our marketplace.”

Beginning in August online and in-store, Canadian Tire shoppers will have exclusive access to Petco’s own WholeHearted brand – a premium grain-free pet food line that makes superior nutrition affordable and accessible to more pet parents. Additional Petco products, including accessories, will be added to Canadian Tire’s pet assortment, starting in September.

“As a leader in providing pet parents with everything they need to live healthy, happy lives with their pets, we’re thrilled to partner with Canadian Tire to bring the history and quality of the Petco brand to Canada,” said Rebecca Frechette, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Petco. “We’re excited about the launch and look forward to growing and building on our partnership well into the future.”