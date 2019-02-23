Canadian employment services industry reached $1 billion in revenues

Employment services industry up nearly 12 per cent over 2016

The business of unemployment and job hunting is, well, big business.

The employment services industry — which includes employment placement agencies, executive search services, temporary help services, and professional employer organizations — continues to grow, reaching total operating revenues of $1 billion in 2017 — up 11.9 per cent over 2016, according to Statistics Canada.

Nationally, the industry grew at a rate of 6.8 per cent.

Temporary staffing services generated 51 per cent of revenues, followed by permanent placements and contract staffing services (40 per cent).

Canadian businesses are the main clients for employment services, comprising 87 per cent of total sales.

Employment services operating out of Ontario accounted for 58 per cent of revenues, followed by Alberta (16 per cent) and Quebec (15 per cent). British Columbia accounted for seven per cent of national sales in 2017.

