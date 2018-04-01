Canada’s first National Cannabis Convention to be held in Victoria

Victoria will play host to the first National Cannabis Convention on April 20 and 21. Photo: VICTORIA NEWS.

Victoria will host the inaugural National Cannabis Conference on April 20 and 21 at the Victoria Conference Centre.

The event will cover everything business owners and the community need to know leading up to legalization, which has been slated for this summer.

“The National Cannabis Conference was founded on the motto – “inclusion for all.” We wanted to provide a space for individuals in the industry, those looking to get into it, and those with an interest and passion for cannabis to come and learn and share their experience,” said Bradley Sawyer, the conference’s founder.

This includes updates on the federal, provincial and municipal rules, how the legal cannabis industry will impact the economy, and highlights of investment opportunities. Managing the transition from the grey market to the legal industry will be an area of focus.

“Vancouver Island is the hub of cannabis in North America,” said James Whitehead, owner of Medijuana Dispensary on Gorge Road, one of the sponsors of the event.

“There’s an enormous amount of misconceptions within this industry. This event will address these,” he said. “This is an opportunity for people to meet face-to-face, which rarely happens. The reality is, everyone is currently operating within a vacuum. This is a chance to build a community.”

On Friday, April 20, coinciding with 4/20—nationally known as the day to celebrate cannabis – registration for VIP ticket holders will open at 3 p.m, followed by a VIP cocktail reception at the Fairmont Empress. A 4/20 party for all ticket holders will be hosted at Crystal Gardens at 7 p.m.

On the Saturday, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps will open the conference, providing an update on how the City plans to regulate the legal market. The trade show begins at 9 a.m and continues until 5 p.m. while a roster of speakers addresses several industry issues.

Tickets are available at the door (720 Douglas St.) or online at eventbrite at bit.ly/2Jc3Z8r.

