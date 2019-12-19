Campbell River’s R.H. Printing acquires Epic Design, re-brands as River Ink Printing

R.H. Printing Ltd. has acquired EPIC Design Studio Ltd.

Owners of R.H. Printing, Chelsea Miller and Mike Chayeski said, “we have been looking for an avenue of expansion, so that our clients in the North Island could enjoy one-stop shopping for all their marketing, print, design, clothing and signage needs.

In acquiring Epic Design Studio, we are now able to add extensive signage capability, along with full vehicle graphics, custom printed wraps, custom screen printed & heat pressed clothing, wall murals, and any outdoor vinyl advertising you can imagine.”

Epic Design Studio owners, Keith and Sara Plamondon, felt it was now time to focus their business exclusively on wraps, paint protection, architectural films, and solar and security window films, going forward, they will be operating out of their current location at 561 B 11th ave, solely under their new name Epic Wraps Inc.

Keith was the First 3M Certified graphics installer On Vancouver Island, and went on to receive a 3M Endorsed Installer of Architectural Graphics certification, Certified In 3M Paint Protection, and most recently received Avery-Dennision Certified Wrap Installer Status.

Over the last 13 years, Keith and Sara have completed many local projects, which include all of the city’s electrical anti-graffiti box wraps, creating the illuminated waterfall signage at the new Broadstreet Properties building, working with the Campbell River Arts Council – which includes the Spirit of The Flame Project – the new hospital project and many more memorable projects throughout the years. In growing his certifications, Keith has found a deeper passion for the wrap industry and what he can offer his clients for the future.

In deciding to sell Epic Design Studio, Keith said, “we looked long and hard for a company with individuals that shared our passion for quality, service, and commitment to delivering only the best, and we were thrilled to find just that, with Chelsea and Mike at R.H. Printing, which made it a very easy decision to move forward with them.”

Epic Design Studio will move their signs, graphics and clothing business into the current R.H. Printing premises and operate over the foreseeable future from those premises at #2-1040 9th Avenue Campbell River.

Chelsea added, “with such a huge change, and with all the new products and services we will now be offering, we have outgrown our name. We are excited to announce we will now be operating under the name River Ink Printing and Signs. This is a natural evolution for us, as signage and printing go hand in-hand, and now we have the expert knowledge moving over to us that Keith and Sara have spent years building.”

As well, Miller and Chayeski promised to Keith and Sara, that they would do everything in their power to show that they made the right decision in choosing R.H. Printing (to be renamed River Ink Printing and Signs) to service their customers going forward.

“This was a big decision for Keith and Sara, and one that we are determined to live up to and make them proud,” Miller said.

In order to achieve a smooth transition for their clients, Chelsea and Mike will be focused on training with Keith and Sara in the coming months, as well as ensuring the smooth transition of all of Epic Design Studio’s customers.

“The goal is to have as perfect as possible transition with no balls dropped for either Epic’s or R.H.’s customers as we move forward over the coming months as we consolidate into a single entity under the River Ink Printing and Signs corporate entity,” said Chelsea.

In summing up, Chelsea said, “We have great respect for the history of both businesses, and plan on continuing to grow with our thriving community. We love the professionals and individuals we work with. Being able to interact with so many businesses both small and large, really feels like being part of the heartbeat of this great city.”

Further announcements are planned after the businesses formally move under one roof in the New Year.