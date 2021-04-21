Campbell River major projects web portal now ready for companies to register

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce and BC Hydro collaborated to relaunch MajorProjects.ca in 2020 to get ready for the upcoming Campbell River dam safety upgrade projects.

Strathcona Dam and a diagram of the proposed works to the right bank. It includes a deep excavated channel in bedrock, with improved water release facilities. BC Hydro graphic

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce and BC Hydro collaborated to relaunch MajorProjects.ca in 2020 to get ready for the upcoming Campbell River dam safety upgrade projects.

Now the site has been updated to start a directory for local and regional companies interested in the potential construction opportunities.

The majorprojects.ca web portal now provides a streamlined process for suppliers, services and subcontractor companies to register on site’s supplier data base. This will assist the large contractors or teams bidding on the projects to be able to engage locally in Campbell River and the surrounding area for any equipment, services to supply requirements they may need.

Chamber Executive Director Mary Ruth Snyder says, “Our partnership with BC Hydro has led to a strategically developed, user friendly website — the platform provides an excellent opportunity for local suppliers and contractors to connect directly with the general contractor who will be overseeing these projects that will each be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. BC Hydro’s proposed projects are not just another tremendous economic driver, the projects themselves will ensure long-term safety and stability for our electricity requirements for decades to come. The John Hart Generating Station replacement project that completed in 2020, and on budget, was an exceptional example of our business engagement and collaborative efforts — we are thrilled to be working with BC Hydro again in this capacity.”

The procurement process for the seismic upgrade projects may begin this summer or fall, with the civil work for the John Hart Dam Seismic Upgrade Project up first. The hydromechanical procurement process may begin in late 2021 or 2022. Project site construction at the John Hart Dam may begin in late 2023 pending regulatory and funding approvals. Ladore and Strathcona site construction may begin in 2024.

“All along it’s about having businesses being aware of the projects, to be able to follow them along, and then know about the opportunities to engage with the project contractors,” says BC Hydro’s Communications Lead for the three dam safety projects, Stephen Watson. “We really appreciate the Chamber’s ongoing partnership in this important business coordination. Companies should ideally register within the directory by the end of summer, as at this stage, the only means to coordinate the engagement with the bidding contractors will be managed through this website. This includes for those directory registered companies the opportunity for eventual meetings through video meetings or business events. The type of business engagement will be dependent on COVID-19 situation come this fall and beyond.”

Visit: majorprojects.ca

The site will profile not only local suppliers but provides detailed information and videos on the BC Hydro projects, and the evolving procurement process. Businesses or contractors part of the Campbell River & District Chamber, Vancouver Island chambers, Vancouver Island Construction Association, and Vancouver Island Economic Alliance who wish to register can simply click on REGISTER found under Suppliers & Job Seekers.

Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce members can register at no charge. Members of the other business organizations can register for a one-time fee of $100. If a business ultimately becomes a member of the Chamber, then their $100 fee will be rebated.

Information on the web portal for individual job seekers will be provided closer to the construction period. The portal itself will not be taking individual job applications.

RELATED: Design work underway on Strathcona Dam upgrade near Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter </p

Campbell River Mirror