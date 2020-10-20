Cadboro Bay Starbucks location to close permanently after 16 years

A notice on the door of the Starbucks at 3849 Cadboro Bay Rd. says it closes permanently on Sunday, Oct. 25. (Google Maps)

Cadboro Bay residents are preparing to say goodbye to their neighbourhood Starbucks location set to close its doors in less than a week.

A notice dated Oct. 18 and posted on the door of the shop at 3849 Cadboro Bay Rd. says it closes permanently on Sunday (Oct. 25).

“We would like to thank you for being a part of our store community; you are the heart of who we are at Starbucks. We are very thankful to have played a role in your daily routine and that you have shared these moments of your life with us,” the notice reads.

The note lists the three next closest Starbucks locations – Torquay Village, Shelbourne Plaza and the Fort/Foul Bay – and suggests reaching out to the Cadboro Bay baristas during the location’s final week to ask which shop they’ll be transferring to.

The reason for the closure isn’t listed in the notice and residents are “frantically trying to find out more details,” said Eric Dahli, president of the Cadboro Bay Residents’ Association (CBRA).

“What we’ve heard is that it’s quote ‘a corporate decision,'” Dahli said, noting that this wasn’t enough information for the CBRA. The members have reached out to the local Business Improvement Association to find out more about why the Seattle-based coffee chain is leaving Cadboro Bay after 16 years, he explained.

Dahli emphasized that the coffee shop was “a very busy place” that served as a “gathering place for everyone in the neighbourhood” – including residents catching up, visitors taking a break from the beach and students looking for a place to study. He noted that the establishment was so popular that residents would avoid it on statutory holidays to skip the long lines.

Dahli was also disappointed to hear about the closure because the CBRA had been working with Saanich on its updated Local Area Plan which he said was focused on expanding business in the village. He’s aware of a petition circulating online by a group wanting to stop the coffee shop from closing and the CBRA is looking to connect with organizers to join their cause.

For now, Cadboro Bay coffee fanatics will have to find a new shop to frequent. Dahli wonders if the nearby Smuggler’s Cove Pub will be busier as wandering coffee seekers hunt for a new place to gather. He’s already been in contact with the pub’s owner to suggest serving coffee on the covered patio in the mornings.

Black Press Media has reached out to Starbucks Canada for further details on the closure.

