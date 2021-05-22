BUZZ ON BUSINESS: Start and end-of-life care in focus

Creative Little Learners Childcare

It’s obvious that Charlotte Neufeld and her husband Colin love working with small children. So much so they started a daycare in Langford on Belair Road called Creative Little Learners Childcare (CLCC), which became a licensed group childcare centre in March.

“I was an elementary teacher and a school principal before I opened the in-home daycare in 2016,” Charlotte said. “Because of the needs of the community we expanded and are now licensed for group childcare up to 15. Our license states 30 months to school age/kindergarten age.”

Darcy Nybo

CLCC has great play and learning programs for the kids including: music by Royal Conservatory, yoga, French arts and crafts, cooking, gardening, and outdoor education. The kids get to go on field trips that include kindergarten readiness and take part in sensory exploration circle time.

Find more information at Creative Little Learners Childcare on Facebook. They can be reached at 250-474-6661 or via email at creativelittlelearnersbc@gmail.com.

RestSure

A few years ago the West Shore’s Shylene Schackl began to notice people did not cope well with death.

“I knew I wanted to begin this conversation, learn about this inevitable part of life and share my knowledge,” she said.

She met Susan Blackwood and the pair built a comprehensive understanding of what we need to know about end of life. Blackwood worked as a celebrant for many years and saw an increased need in the community for people who understood the journey through death, dying and the dead. They developed various programs for rest and sureness at the end of life, and what they call the Death Cards; divided into eight topics to get conversations going about death.

“We plan for weddings, the birth of a child, our retirement, university, holidays, but almost no one plans for death when it’s the only guarantee in life,” Schackl said.

For more information visit restsure.ca.

Loki Cleaning Service

Seanna Sledge, a self-proclaimed “neat freak” has always loved cleaning and started Loki Cleaning Service in June 2020. That said, she says it was coincidental she got into the business.

“A friend had a cleaning business and asked me to come help her out. I discovered I really enjoyed it as I have a tendency to be very detail oriented. After a few years I decided to go out on my own.”

Loki’s services include residential cleaning, move-in/move-out cleaning, interior windows, cleaning for real estate agents, show home cleaning, post-reno cleaning, as well as office cleaning.

“I love my job because I get to meet such amazing people and the satisfaction I get from taking something that’s messy and making it sparkle,” she said. “I generally use eco-friendly products, unless something stronger is required.”

For more information, email seannasledge@gmail.com, text her at 250-415-3919 or visit Loki Cleaning Services on Facebook.

