Buzz on Business: From dogs to bath bombs

By Darcy Nybo

Pacific Dogwood Dogs

When Amy Mariana went to huge family dinners as a child, her parents could always find her underneath the table with the dogs.

“I have always loved dogs,” Mariana said from her Langford home. “I rescued a golden retriever from a puppy mill when I was 17 and I fell madly in love with her.” She started Pacific Dogwood Dogs while going through university to help with costs. “Having other dogs here kept my dog company too.”

Four years later, Mariana is still surrounding herself with four-legged friends. “It’s my overall love for animals that keeps me doing this every day. I love being out in the forest with the dogs, rain or shine, I love it. There’s nothing in the world like it.”

Pacific Dogwood Dogs has group adventure walks, Monday to Friday, through nearby forest trails. She can work on fundamental skills with the dogs while they are out. She also offers kennel-free dog boarding in her home. For more information visit pacificdogwooddogs.com.

Student Works Painting

Jake Saxton started with Student Works in 2019 and has been running his own franchise ever since.

“I had a friend who did a season with Student Works and he told me how much he learned with them. I needed a challenge in my life that made me feel like I was working towards something. I love the experience of running my own business,” said Saxton, now 21. “Student Works only hires university and college students. We start painting when exams end and paint until school starts again It gives the people I hire to a chance to have a great summer job.”

His main coverage area is Metchosin/Colwood. “When people contact me, I gather as much information as possible on the phone. Then I go out and do a quote with measurements, etc., and present it at the home.

To reach Saxton at Student Works Painting, call 250-508-9014 or email jsaxton@studentworks.ca.

BathBomb Cards

Westshore’s Tim Upton started BathBomb Cards in November of 2016.

“I looked at a pile of greeting cards and I thought it was such a waste to throw them out. My wife was having a bath at the time and I thought about how great it would be if they could be tossed in a bathtub, like a bath bomb. It took two years to figure out a way to actually make them.”

The cards are fully dissolving and infused with scented fizzes. The cards are made with dissolving paper and vegetable oil based ink. “It’s all eco-friendly and non-toxic and you can write them,” Upton said. “Once you’ve enjoyed the card for a while, simply toss it into the tub and watch it release some cool colours and enjoy the relaxing scents.”

Cards can be purchased directly at bathbombcards.com for $11.99 each. Design your own cards at bathbombcards.ca. Questions? Email Upton at office@bathbombcards.com.

Goldstream News Gazette