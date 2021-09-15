Buy a Smile Cookie in Parksville to support the Oceanside Hospice Society

Tim Hortons campaign has raised more than $65 million across North America

Smile Cookie is now for sale at Parksville Tim Hortons. Proceeds goes to Oceanside Hospice Society. (Tim Hortons photo)

The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back and once again has chosen the Oceanside Hospice Society as its charity recipient.

The nationwide fundraising campaign, which runs through Sept. 19, supports more than 550 charities, hospitals and community programs across Canada.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the iconic chocolate chunk cookies topped with pink and blue icing drawing out a smile will be available at every participating Tim Hortons restaurant across the country.

The full $1 for every Smile Cookie sold at the Parksville Tim Hortons will be donated to the Oceanside Hospice Society.

READ MORE: Artisan boutique in Qualicum Beach stages fundraising raffle for hospice society

Shianne Carswell, the society’s fund development co-ordinator, indicated they are grateful to be selected again as the recipient of this year’s fundraiser. They are just one of many across the country, Carswell said, that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pretty much all of our fundraisers have come to a halt over the past year-and-a-half,” said Carswell. “We are constantly looking for funding to to fund all of our programs to help our community. And so this Smile Cookie campaign really greatly helps us in that way.”

The Smile Cookie campaign has raised more than $65 million across North America since 1996. Last year alone, the campaign raised a record $10.56 million.

To participate in this year’s campaign, visit the Parksville Tim Hortons restaurant or place an order through the Tim Hortons mobile app for delivery.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News